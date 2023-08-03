Summit Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $344.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.18.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading

