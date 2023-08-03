Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Posts Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Summit Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

SUM traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,111. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.44. Summit Materials has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,126,000 after acquiring an additional 82,835 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Summit Materials

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.