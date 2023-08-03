SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Benchmark

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 435,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

