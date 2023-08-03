SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Up 8.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) were up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 132,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 690,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 7.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.30.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,095,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 273,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 295,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

