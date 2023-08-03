SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.05.

SPWR stock remained flat at $9.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,209,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SunPower has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SunPower by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SunPower by 3.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 850,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SunPower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

