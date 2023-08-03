Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,338,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.18 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

