SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.04%.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

