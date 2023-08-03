Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGRY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Surgery Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.09.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 213,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,729. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 2.73.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 62,839 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,338,000.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.