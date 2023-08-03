Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SRDX traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $457.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,585,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter worth about $2,650,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter worth about $2,059,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

