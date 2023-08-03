Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $63.54

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.54, but opened at $59.10. Symbotic shares last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 587,759 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

