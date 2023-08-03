Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Insider David Roth Sells 7,348 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) insider David Roth sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $29,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

