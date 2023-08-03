Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TH opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $131,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

