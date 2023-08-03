TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TRP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 390.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

