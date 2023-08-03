TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 29,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 68,220 shares.The stock last traded at $7.45 and had previously closed at $7.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,910,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in TDCX by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,155 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in TDCX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in TDCX by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

