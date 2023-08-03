TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 2.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,855,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,619,000 after buying an additional 171,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day moving average of $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $146.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.