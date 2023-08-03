TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $19.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

