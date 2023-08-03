Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Posts Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.00-13.60 EPS.

Teleflex Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TFX traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.47. 605,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,419. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

