Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

