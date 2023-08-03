Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 2.94% of Telos worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after buying an additional 321,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telos by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,163,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 1,436,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Telos by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 271,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,501,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,643 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Telos

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,603,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,693.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Telos Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.