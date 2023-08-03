Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 4,128,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,238. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

