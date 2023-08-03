Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Olin by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 149,030 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Olin Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OLN opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

