Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,537 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $260,702,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 6.5 %

PAG opened at $173.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.49 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.39.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

