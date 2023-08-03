Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after buying an additional 5,995,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

