Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Releases Earnings Results

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after buying an additional 336,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 2,753.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 213,911 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after acquiring an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

