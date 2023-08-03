Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Up 5.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $61.80. Approximately 239,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 891,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Terex by 87.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

