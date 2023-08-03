Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.25

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by an average of 90.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $62.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $153.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,618.97. 39,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,941. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,377.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,595.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 46.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,168,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

