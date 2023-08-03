TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.79. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
