TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $156.00 Price Target at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of TFI International from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.83.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.89. 55,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,799. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

