TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $11.88. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 10,738,850 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 282.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.