The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AAN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 82,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aaron’s by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

