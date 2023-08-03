The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lessened by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,308,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $266.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,844. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

