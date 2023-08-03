The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,434. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,684 shares of company stock worth $4,264,844 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

