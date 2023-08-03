The Eastern Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Eastern Trading Up 3.4 %

Eastern stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a report on Saturday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Eastern

In other news, Director Charles W. Henry purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the first quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eastern by 469.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

