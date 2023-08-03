The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $2,504,295. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.50. 345,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $78.84 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.



The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

