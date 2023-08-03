The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $21.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRVN

Driven Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $562.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 838.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 133,771 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 733,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 654,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.