The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Reduced by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,974,959 shares of company stock valued at $658,812,462. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $353.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.45 and its 200 day moving average is $337.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

