The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.72

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 38583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $644.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 9,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 644,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 638,454 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 766.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 613,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 542,895 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,421,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 229,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

See Also

