The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

HAIN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 929,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,906,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 202,892 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,663,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

