The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.78. 1,559,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,611. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

