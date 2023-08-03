The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $329.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $331.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.