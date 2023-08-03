The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.42.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $151.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.43. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $130.68 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

