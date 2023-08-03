The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,777 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Up 0.2 %

Kroger stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. 1,523,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

