The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $161.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $156.59 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

