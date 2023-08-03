The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PRS REIT Stock Performance

LON:PRSR opened at GBX 82.13 ($1.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £451.10 million, a PE ratio of 482.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.44. PRS REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.20 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.22) price objective on shares of PRS REIT in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

About PRS REIT

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

