The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Timken has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Timken has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Timken to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of Timken stock traded down $11.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,974. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. Timken has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28.

Insider Activity at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Timken’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.