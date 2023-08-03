The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.88. 5,909,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,297,472. The company has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

