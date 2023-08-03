Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.22. 361,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $138.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Capital International CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,254,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 33,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.