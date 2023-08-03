Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

NYSE:TRI traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.96. 332,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,103. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $138.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

