Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $135.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

TRI stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.89. 242,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,389. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

