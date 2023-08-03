Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 15,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

